BERLIN Nov 17 Germany said on Monday it has no
plans to lift a ban on fracking, following a report in news
magazine Der Spiegel that it was considering lowering the
hurdles for shale gas extraction to allow test drilling.
At present, Germany only plans to allow fracking below a
depth of 3,000 metres (yards), to ensure that there is no danger
to ground water supplies. Der Spiegel had reported that this
depth boundary would be scrapped.
While denying the report, a spokeswoman for the Environment
Ministry did not rule out that fracking might one day be allowed
in Germany as technology progresses.
Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, involves pumping water
and chemicals at high pressure through drill holes to prise open
rocks containing gas. Many Germans oppose it because they fear
possible contamination of drinking water.
The technique has been used in Germany for deep-lying, or
"tight" gas, but there has been an effective moratorium on new
permits for the last two years, pending new rules.
German industry, worried that its competitiveness is being
damaged by rising energy costs at home combined with lower
prices in the United States due to the expansion of fracking
there, has become ever keener to exploit shale.
Germany's Federal Institute for Geosciences (BGR) two years
ago put the country's shale gas potential between 0.7 trillion
and 2.3 trillion cubic metres.
