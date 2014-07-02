(Fixes link)

BERLIN, July 2 A merger between French arms maker Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) would help consolidate Europe's defence industry, but must be checked to see if it threatens Germany's security interests, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The German ministry added in a statement that a merger would not affect how its arms exports rules impact on the KMW, as any transfer of German technology, or component parts, would still be subject to the controls.

A merger between the firms would create Europe's largest producer of ground armaments such as tanks, as both struggle to cope with military budget cuts and reduced defence spending. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)