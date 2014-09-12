MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 Germany will withold its assessment of slower budget deficit cuts planned by France until it sees the 2015 French budget draft, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem expressed the same opinion.

France announced on Wednesday that it would postpone by two years to 2017 a reduction of its budget deficit below 3 percent of GDP, pushing back a deadline set by EU finance ministers in 2013. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)