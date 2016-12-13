BERLIN Dec 13 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Tuesday he wanted to jointly set up with France
a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) fund to support start-ups in
the digital economy.
"We must set ourselves ambitious goals," Gabriel said at a
German-Franco conference on digitalisation. "Growth capital is
still something that we are lacking."
Gabriel added that Europe should not take dogmatic positions
on debt policy.
($1 = 0.9427 euros)
