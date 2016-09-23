BERLIN, Sept 23 France will stick to its growth forecasts for this year and next despite disappointing growth data for the second quarter, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

Sapin, speaking after a regular meeting of the German-French economic council, said improved growth in Europe was not sufficient.

He warned against making excessive capital demands on European banks, while German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said it was critical to avoid disadvantaging European banks via the new Basel III banking rules, which are aimed at making the global banking system more resilient.

