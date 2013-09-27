BRUSSELS/PARIS, Sept 27 Germany has enlisted
French carmakers' support for a last-ditch bid to delay
implementation of EU carbon dioxide limits by four years,
government officials and diplomats said on Friday.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's government wants to water down
draft car emissions legislation agreed in June by introducing
the phase-in period, under a proposal circulated by German
diplomats and seen by Reuters.
Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen have
broken ranks with Paris to side with their Germany-based
industrial partners Daimler, BMW and
General Motors' Opel division, officials said.
"We became aware of this common industry position last
week," a French ministry official said. Germany is expected to
use it to press the new demands, the official added.
Renault and Peugeot, which had raised no previous objections
to the new CO2 limits proposed for 2020, both declined to
comment on whether they supported Germany's bid to loosen the
rules.