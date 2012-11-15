BERLIN Nov 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
urged European finance ministers to come up with a quick
solution for Greece's strained finances but rejected the idea
that governments might accept losses on loans already given to
Athens.
"I hope that the time is near when we can reach the solution
that is needed," Merkel said when asked about Greece at a joint
news conference with French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault.
"Of course we did not talk about debt haircuts, you know our
view and that has not changed, nor should it," she said.
Ayrault added: "The moment of decision regarding Greece is
approaching and, like Germany, France hopes this decision comes
as quickly as possible.
"The important thing is to do everything to keep Greece in
the euro zone, there is a consensus on this essential point. If
there were any any doubt or hesitation we could bear a very
heavy respsonsibility," he added.