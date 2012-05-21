BERLIN May 21 French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said at a news conference with his German counterpart on Monday that jointly issued euro zone bonds were a "strong idea" that should be discussed by leaders at an EU summit on Wednesday.

"We spoke about this, with both confirming a position that is already known," Moscovici told reporters in Berlin after his first meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble since being named finance minister last week.

"We will talk about this on Wednesday and each side will put forward its opinions. But for us it's a strong idea," he added. "The summit on Wednesday only makes sense if everything is on the table."

Germany rules out joint euro bonds in the foreseeable future, saying they could only come after years of closer fiscal integration in Europe.

Asked about France's position on Schaeuble heading the Eurogroup forum of euro zone finance ministers, Moscovici declined to comment directly, saying only that this would be part of a "package deal" including other personnel decisions.