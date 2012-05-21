BERLIN May 21 French Finance Minister Pierre
Moscovici said at a news conference with his German counterpart
on Monday that jointly issued euro zone bonds were a "strong
idea" that should be discussed by leaders at an EU summit on
Wednesday.
"We spoke about this, with both confirming a position that
is already known," Moscovici told reporters in Berlin after his
first meeting with Wolfgang Schaeuble since being named finance
minister last week.
"We will talk about this on Wednesday and each side will put
forward its opinions. But for us it's a strong idea," he added.
"The summit on Wednesday only makes sense if everything is on
the table."
Germany rules out joint euro bonds in the foreseeable
future, saying they could only come after years of closer fiscal
integration in Europe.
Asked about France's position on Schaeuble heading the
Eurogroup forum of euro zone finance ministers, Moscovici
declined to comment directly, saying only that this would be
part of a "package deal" including other personnel decisions.