BERLIN May 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Monday she would welcome French president-elect Francois
Hollande "with open arms" and said the two leaders would work
together closely.
"We will work together well and intensively and we will meet
quite soon after (he enters office)," Merkel told a news
conference, one day after Hollande was elected French president.
"I may say from my side that Francois Hollande will be
welcomed with open arms here in Germany by me," said Merkel, who
publicly backed President Nicolas Sarkozy during the election
campaign.
Merkel also said it was important that Greece, where ruling
pro-bailout parties lost their majority in a parliamentary
election on Sunday, continue with the agreed reform programmes.