BERLIN, April 4 The German government is
confident France will respect the terms of the European Union's
Stability and Growth Pact even after Paris indicated it would
seek to renegotiate its deficit-reduction deadline with the
European Commission, a government spokesman said on Friday.
"We trust that France will stick to its commitments in the
stability pact and that it is aware of its commitments and
responsibility, especially for this pact to work," Steffen
Seibert said at a news conference in Berlin.
France's new finance minister, Michel Sapin, hinted on
Thursday that Paris hoped to secure greater understanding in
Brussels for its efforts to win a further delay in its budget
target by parachuting his predecessor, Pierre Moscovici, into a
key EU economic post.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)