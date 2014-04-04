BERLIN, April 4 The German government is confident France will respect the terms of the European Union's Stability and Growth Pact even after Paris indicated it would seek to renegotiate its deficit-reduction deadline with the European Commission, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"We trust that France will stick to its commitments in the stability pact and that it is aware of its commitments and responsibility, especially for this pact to work," Steffen Seibert said at a news conference in Berlin.

France's new finance minister, Michel Sapin, hinted on Thursday that Paris hoped to secure greater understanding in Brussels for its efforts to win a further delay in its budget target by parachuting his predecessor, Pierre Moscovici, into a key EU economic post. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)