* Merkel and Hollande meet for first time
* Franco-German leadership crucial for embattled euro
* Leaders promise joint proposals on growth by end-June
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
BERLIN, May 15 New French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged
differences on Tuesday over how to boost growth in
recession-plagued Europe, but pledged to forge a joint approach
in time for an EU summit next month.
The Socialist Hollande jetted to Berlin only hours after
being sworn in to meet Merkel, a conservative, for the first
time, arriving over an hour late after his plane was hit by
lightning and he was forced to return briefly to Paris.
The meeting was being closely watched for signs the leaders
of Europe's biggest economies will be able to move beyond a war
of words over how to resolve the debt crisis that now threatens
to tear apart the 13-year-old currency bloc.
Hollande sharply criticised Merkel during his election
campaign for insisting on tough austerity to bring down
suffocating debt levels across the euro zone. She in turn had
backed Hollande's rival, conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy.
Supported by others in southern Europe, Hollande has vowed
to shift the focus to growth and reopen a tough new set of
budget rules that Merkel and other EU leaders agreed to adopt
earlier this year - a step considered taboo in Berlin.
"I said it during my election campaign and I say it again
now as president that I want to renegotiate what has been agreed
to include a growth dimension," Hollande told a joint news
conference with Merkel at the Chancellery in the German capital.
Merkel's five-year double act with Sarkozy earned the duo
the moniker "Merkozy" for their close cooperation during
Europe's debt crisis. The new Franco-German couple - referred to
by some as "Merkollande" - took care to play down their
differences on Tuesday, hoping to send a signal of unity at a
time when speculation is growing that Greece may have to exit
the euro zone and return to the drachma.
"Growth has to feed through to the people. And that's why
I'm happy that we'll discuss different ideas on how to achieve
growth," Merkel said.
They said the goal was to present joint proposals at a
European Union summit in late June.
GROWTH PACT
Instead of reopening Merkel's "fiscal compact", they are
expected to complement it with a new "growth pact".
Berlin has already signalled it is open to several ideas
favoured by Hollande, including more flexible use of EU
structural aid, a bigger role for the European Investment Bank
and the introduction of "project bonds" to foster investments in
infrastructure like transportation and energy networks.
But most economists agree that these steps will make little
difference to countries like Greece, which is in its fifth year
of recession and has seen unemployment surge to 22 percent.
That means Germany is likely to come under pressure to take
additional steps, like giving struggling euro countries more
time to reduce their deficits, a step it has so far resisted for
fear of spooking jittery financial markets.
Although the reserved Merkel learned over time to work with
the impulsive Sarkozy, her advisers often complained about his
erratic behaviour and some believe she will ultimately form a
closer bond with the more outwardly cautious Hollande.
The two were born less than a month apart, grew up in
religious households and both scorn the flashy styles of their
more charismatic predecessors, Sarkozy and Gerhard Schroeder.
Hollande noted that French and German leaders of different
political stripes had a long history of working well together to
promote the common European project, referring to Schroeder and
Jacques Chirac, as well as to Helmut Kohl and Francois
Mitterrand, and Helmut Schmidt and Valery Giscard d'Estaing.
After the news conference, the two leaders dined on lamb
schnitzel and asparagus on the eighth floor of the Chancellery,
overlooking the Tiergarten park and the Reichstag parliament
building. Aides said they had a broad conversation on topics
ranging from economic and foreign policy to bilateral issues.
Hollande later flew back to Paris. He is due in Washington
later in the week to meet U.S. President Barack Obama ahead of
G8 and NATO summits at Camp David and Chicago.
Hollande finds himself in the hot seat from day one. Earlier
on Tuesday, Greece abandoned a nine-day hunt for a government
and called a new election that could hand victory next month to
leftists opposed to the terms of the country's EU/IMF bailout.
A growing number of policymakers in Europe have warned over
the past week that if Greece does not stick to the budget cuts
and structural reforms agreed with its international lenders, it
may have no future in the currency bloc.
Both Merkel and Hollande said they wanted Athens to remain a
part of the euro project and stood ready to explore ways to
support the Greek economy so it could return to growth: "Like
Mrs. Merkel, I want Greece to remain in the euro zone," Hollande
said.