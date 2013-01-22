* Berlin festivities on 50th anniversary of Elysee Treaty
* Merkel and Hollande to present joint euro reform plans
* Leaders say chemistry is good despite awkward start
(Adds quotes, background)
By Andreas Rinke and Emmanuel Jarry
BERLIN, Jan 22 Meeting on the 50th anniversary
of the pact sealing their post-war reconciliation, the leaders
of Germany and France vowed to bridge differences on the shape
of Europe's currency union and unveil joint proposals on deeper
integration within months.
Angela Merkel, a conservative, and Francois Hollande, a
socialist, have had an uneasy relationship since the French
president swept into office eight months ago vowing to reverse
German-backed austerity policies designed to shore up the
crisis-hit euro zone.
But the two leaders, born less than a month apart in the
summer of 1954, stressed their common values and hailed the
importance of the Franco-German partnership after centuries of
conflict that culminated in two world wars and led historians to
speak of a "hereditary enmity".
"The young people of our countries have the great fortune to
have never known anything but peace and democracy," said
Hollande, speaking in the Reichstag building in Berlin to a
joint session of parliament.
But he added that the youth now faced "an economic and
social crisis of unprecedented duration", requiring common
efforts to boost economic output and create jobs.
Merkel, speaking earlier at a joint news conference with
Hollande, said the leaders would tackle one of the most divisive
issues between the two countries - deeper economic and fiscal
integration - and present joint proposals before a summit of EU
leaders scheduled for June.
She also said she would support a French candidate to run
the new European bank supervision body that is to become
operational next year, under the umbrella of the European
Central Bank.
The three-year-old debt crisis that started in Greece and
even threatened to envelop France at its peak has exposed
structural deficiencies in Europe's grand currency experiment,
forcing its members to consider closer cooperation.
But Berlin and Paris have starkly different visions of what
a closer currency union should look like, with Merkel favouring
tighter central controls over budgets and Hollande seeking more
solidarity, in the form of a big euro zone budget to deal with
economic shocks.
"It is about a deeper cooperation in economic policy with the
goal of social security, employment, growth and financial
stability," Merkel said of the joint proposals that are to be
presented by May.
HARNESSING GERMANY
The Treaty of Friendship signed at the Elysee Palace in
Paris in 1963 by Germany's Konrad Adenauer and France's Charles
de Gaulle buried the hatchet almost two decades after World War
Two ended.
Perhaps the most powerful image of reconciliation came in
1984 when Helmut Kohl and Francois Mitterrand - mentors of
Merkel and Hollande - held each other by the hand at the site of
the Battle of Verdun, where 700,000 of their countrymen died in
World War One.
They went on to lay the foundations of Europe's economic and
monetary union, a project that France hoped would harness German
power after reunification in 1990.
The return of a French Socialist government under Hollande
has led to tension between Paris and Berlin.
But after a brief flirt with Italy and Spain in mid-2012
that spawned talk of an anti-German southern bloc within Europe,
Hollande has turned back to Berlin, keen not to be lumped too
closely with the euro's troubled periphery at a time when
France's own economy is wobbling and in need of reform.
After six months of earnest handshakes, the two leaders now
kiss each other on the cheek when they meet. At a dinner in the
chancellery on Monday, they began using the familiar "du" and
"tu" form with each other, according to aides.
Hollande pointed to the fiscal compact on budget discipline,
a December deal on banking supervision and the agreement to keep
Greece in the euro zone as fruits of his strong relationship
with Merkel.
"It has not escaped you that we do not belong to the same
political family. Despite that, if you look back at the past
eight months, I'm very happy with what France and Germany have
been able to accomplish to get the euro zone out of its crisis,"
the French leader said. "If you look at the results, it's clear
we're on the same wavelength."
Merkel, who refused to meet with Hollande during last year's
French election campaign while openly supporting his
conservative opponent Nicolas Sarkozy, said: "It may be our
best-kept secret that the chemistry actually works."
As part of the festivities to mark the anniversary, Merkel
and Hollande answered questions for over an hour on Monday
evening from some 200 French and German students. Later on
Tuesday they will attend a concert at the Berlin Philharmonic.
In a joint declaration, they said they would encourage
unions, employers and workers in their countries to establish
joint working groups to make proposals on competitiveness.
The leaders also touched on France's military intervention
in Mali, with Hollande thanking Merkel for offering political
and material support, including the use of two transport planes
to fly West African troops to the capital Bamako.
"We know this is a difficult military mission that France is
undertaking at the moment for all of us," Merkel said.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Additional reporting by Stephen Brown,
Madeline Chambers and Catherine Bremer; Editing by Peter Graff)