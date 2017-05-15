German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive to a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 15, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she was open to a proposal by France's new President Emmanuel Macron to create a level playing field between European Union countries and other international trade partners.

Asked during a joint news conference if she was worried that Macron's push for a "Buy European Act" could undermine the established order of free and open trade, Merkel said: "In trade relations, for example, I see this element of reciprocity, this is something I can very well imagine."

Merkel added that the German government had already asked the European Commission to look into the possibility of protecting investments in strategic areas on a European level and not only through national regulation.

A source close to Macron had said before the meeting he would seek to convince Merkel to back his "protection agenda" for Europe which includes a "Buy European Act" and regulations to prevent strategic firms from falling into non-European hands.

