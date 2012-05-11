BERLIN May 11 The first meeting between
Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Francois Hollande next
Tuesday will be to get to know each other and exchange views on
fiscal discipline and growth in Europe, rather than taking any
decisions, a Merkel aide said on Friday.
"It will of course not be a decision-making meeting but to
get to know each other," German government spokesman Steffen
Seibert said, regarding the meeting between the conservative
German chancellor and France's new Socialist president.
Hollande visits Merkel on Tuesday a few hours after being
sworn in, amid heated debate in Europe about whether austerity
measures championed by Germany should be replaced or softened
with policies aimed at creating growth and jobs.
Seibert said Merkel wanted to "hear in detail the French
president's views on fiscal discipline and measures to stimulate
growth and employment, and explain Germany's convictions and its
views on what Europe has already set in motion since growth
became a prominent issue in Europe at the end of last year".