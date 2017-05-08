BERLIN May 8 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel
congratulated French President-elect Emmanuel Macron on his
"spectacular" election success, pledging to help France tackle
unemployment and to work together with him to promote European
stability.
"He carries the hopes of millions of French people, and of
many people in Germany and the whole of Europe," Merkel told a
news conference in Berlin on Monday. "He ran a courageous
pro-European campaign, stands for openness to the world and is
committed decisively to a social market economy."
Franco-German cooperation was a "cornerstone" of German
foreign policy, she said, but added that Germany did not need to
change its economic course in response to Macron's election
victory.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Andrea Shalal)