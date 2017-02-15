BERLIN Feb 15 German Economy Minister Brigitte
Zypries will travel to Paris on Thursday next week for talks
with her French counterpart Michel Sapin, her spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The meeting has been planned for some time and there is no
connection to recent events, Economy Ministry spokesman Andreas
Audretsch said.
A German government spokesman said earlier on Wednesday that
Berlin would "accompany" talks on Peugeot maker PSA's
plans to buy General Motors' European business Opel.
On Tuesday, Zypries said it was "totally unacceptable" that
the talks about Opel had taken place without consulting German
works councils or local government and that Opel's innovation
centre had to remain in Germany.
