BERLIN, June 12 The leaders of Germany's main opposition Social Democrats (SPD) will discuss the euro crisis with France's Socialist President Francois Hollande on Wednesday at a meeting that will highlight their shared views on boosting economic growth in Europe.

The centre-left SPD, emboldened by Hollande's victory in last month's French presidential election, has stepped up its criticism of conservative German Chancellor Angela Merkel's strong focus on austerity in Europe to overcome the debt crisis.

Like the German SPD, which hopes to oust Merkel in next year's federal election in Germany, Hollande favours a more pro-growth economic agenda for Europe and has been buoyed by his Socialists' strong gains in Sunday's parliamentary polls.

"At the heart of the talks (with Hollande) will be current European and economic policy issues," said an SPD statement.

The poll lead of Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative alliance over the SPD has been eroded recently as dissatisfaction has grown over the government's handling of the economy and Germany's response to the crisis abroad.

If the gap continues to close, the SPD may end up in a governing coalition with the Greens.

SPD chairman Sigmar Gabriel and former cabinet ministers Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Peer Steinbrueck - collectively known as the SPD "troika" - will meet Hollande and French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault at 4.15 pm (1415 GMT) in Paris.

It is not yet clear which of the "troika" members will be the SPD's candidate for chancellor next year.

The party governed in coalition with Merkel's conservatives from 2005-2009, and she now needs their support to get a two-thirds majority in parliament to pass her fiscal pact for European budgetary rules and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the permanent bailout scheme.

With the SPD holding out for a European financial transactions tax, cross-party talks on the fiscal pact and ESM votes have been fraught.

Last weekend, Der Spiegel weekly quoted Merkel's chief of staff, Ronald Pofalla, as saying the financial transaction tax would not get passed by parliament in the current legislative session, sparking fury among opposition lawmakers.

But SPD parliamentary leader Steinmeier said on Tuesday he thought a deal could now be reached for the legislation to be passed by the summer recess, avoiding an embarrassment for Merkel.

Some in the SPD had threatened to delay the ESM vote until the autumn, which would have made it difficult for the bailout scheme to take effect as scheduled in July, or meant it began life without ratification by euro zone paymaster Germany.