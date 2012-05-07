BERLIN May 7 The European Union's fiscal
compact is not up for renegotiation, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday, a day after Socialist Francois Hollande
won France's presidential election.
Hollande has criticised Germany's heavy emphasis on
austerity to tackle Europe's sovereign debt crisis and has
called for policies to revive economic growth.
"We in Germany are of the opinion, and so am I personally ,
that the fiscal pact is not negotiable. It has been negotiated
and has been signed by 25 countries," Merkel told a news
conference.
"We are in the middle of a debate to which France, of
course, under its new president will bring its own emphasis. But
we are talking about two sides of the same coin -- progress is
only achievable via solid finances plus growth," she added.