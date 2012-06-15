PARIS, June 15 Relations between France and Germany are unaffected by Chancellor Angela Merkel's criticism of French economic performance and the two countries will continue working together, a French presidential source said on Friday.

"These comments in no way modify the bilateral dynamic that is in motion," the source said.

Merkel earlier criticised France as she and Socialist President Francois Hollande tussle over how to tackle Europe's deepening debt crisis ahead of a pivotal election in Greece and an end-month summit to agree urgent solutions.

Hollande's office said that he and Merkel found common ground with other EU leaders in a video conference around 1500 GMT to discuss growth priorities and issues on the agenda of next week's Group of 20 summit in Mexico.