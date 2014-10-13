* Gabriel and Macron seek reform study by mid-November
* Aim is to defuse Berlin-Paris clash on economic policy
* France under fire for deficit, Germany for budget rigour
BERLIN, Oct 13 The German and French economy
ministers have asked experts in Berlin and Paris to come up with
reform recommendations for both countries in an apparent attempt
to avert a full-blown clash between the euro zone heavyweights
over economic policy.
In letters signed by Sigmar Gabriel and Emmanuel Macron and
seen by Reuters, the two ministers note that the European
recovery is lagging that of other advanced economies, raising
the risk of a "lost decade" of low growth, excessively low
inflation, high debt and high unemployment.
The letters ask Henrik Enderlein, head of the Jacques Delors
Institut in Berlin and a professor at the Hertie School of
Governance, and Jean Pisani-Ferry, a French government adviser
and former head of the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank, to
compile a report by mid-November with concrete reform proposals.
"As the two largest economies in Europe, France and Germany
have a particular responsibility and a critical role to play to
ensure both a rapid recovery and a strong and sustainable growth
going forward," Gabriel and Macron write.
By asking the two experts to make reform recommendations for
both countries, the ministers seem intent on defusing an
escalating war of words between Berlin and Paris, in which
German officials have repeatedly lectured France on the need for
more hard-hitting economic reforms.
France announced earlier this month that it would not bring
its deficit down within European Union limits until 2017, four
years later than originally pledged, setting up a confrontation
with the European Commission.
Germany is also under fire for sticking with its ambitious
goal for balanced budget next year despite a weakening German
and European economy.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble came under fierce
criticism at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
in Washington last week for refusing to consider more public
investments to stimulate growth.
One senior official in Berlin suggested that by proposing
the joint reform study Gabriel, a Social Democrat (SPD), was
seeking to avert a damaging confrontation between the hard-line
conservative Schaeuble and the Socialist French government by
proposing the joint reform study.
"We want a solution that prevents the Titanic from hitting
the iceberg," the official told Reuters.
Asked at a government news conference on Monday whether
Chancellor Angela Merkel had been consulted on Gabriel and
Macron's plan, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said she welcomed
any initiative which might help France in its reform efforts.
In their letters to Enderlein and Pisani-Ferry, the
ministers ask them to focus on key structural reform needs that
could be addressed by 2017, with a focus on investment and
modernisation.
They are also asked to outline possible joint Franco-German
initiatives that could enhance competitiveness, structural
convergence, integration and growth in Europe.
At last week's meetings, the IMF called for bold action from
governments to bolster the global economic recovery.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Noah
Barkin)