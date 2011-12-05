BERLIN/PARIS Dec 5 Nicolas Sarkozy and
Angela Merkel said late on Monday they were united in their
determination to do everything necessary to secure the stability
of the euro zone, following a decision by Standard & Poor's to
put euro zone sovereigns on credit watch negative.
In a joint statement the French President and German
Chancellor took note of S&P's decision, but underlined that
their joint proposals presented in Paris earlier on Monday would
boost stability in the bloc.
"Germany and France affirm their conviction that the
proposals presented today by both governments will strengthen
fiscal and economic co-ordination in the euro zone, and in this
way boost stability, competitiveness and growth."