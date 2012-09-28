* Berlin, Paris ask European Commission to draft proposals
for levy
* Must rally at least nine other EU states to back the tax
* Tax aims to fill public coffers, put a break on fin.
markets
BERLIN/BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Germany and France
asked the European Commission on Friday to push ahead with plans
for a financial transactions tax with a core of at least nine
European Union countries, after failing to win backing for such
a levy across the entire EU.
Germany had originally wanted a tax covering financial
transactions across the 27-nation EU but the plan ran into
opposition from Britain and some other countries, prompting it
to aim instead for a core group to introduce the levy.
According to a statement released by the German finance
ministry, the German and French finance ministers on Friday
delivered a letter to the Commission asking for so-called
"enhanced cooperation" to move ahead on the tax, a process which
would need the support of a minimum nine EU member states.
Italy, Spain and Austria are among countries that have
expressed support for such a tax in the past, but it remains
unclear whether a full nine can be rallied to back the drive.
A spokeswoman for Algirdas Semeta, the European Commissioner
in charge of tax policy, said the Commission welcomed the
Franco-German letter which kept momentum going on the tax,
saying it would offer many benefits, "not least a new source of
revenue and a fair contribution from the financial sector".
"For our part, the Commission is ready to react extremely
quickly once we have the minimum number of requests needed,"
said the spokeswoman. "Citizens have spoken out very strongly in
favour of this tax, and we want to respond as quickly as we can
to their expectations."
According to the German finance ministry release, Wolfgang
Schaeuble and French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici also
delivered letters to their counterparts in the rest of the EU on
Friday, inviting them to join their initiative.
"The German government, together with the French government,
will continue to advocate emphatically for the integration
process and work on convincing the other member states, so that
the circle of those who participate in the enhanced co-operation
on the financial transaction tax becomes as big as possible,"
the statement read.
The Commission said it urged other member states "who are
favourable to an EU financial transactions tax to send their
letters as soon as they can".
Schaeuble had said in June that he accepted there would be
no pan-EU agreement and he would now seek to build a scaled down
group.
A group of willing EU countries has been negotiating for
months details of a possible transaction tax to put a brake on
financial markets and fill public coffers.
The German government hopes to placate demands by the main
opposition in its parliament to move towards such a tax in
return for their support in approving bailout measures for
ailing European states.
(Reporting by Gareth Jones and Sarah Marsh in Berlin, and Luke
Baker in Brussels)