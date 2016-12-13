BERLIN Dec 13 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday sanctions against Russia over the crisis in
eastern Ukraine would have to be extended because of a lack of
progress in implementing the Minsk ceasefire agreement.
"It will be necessary to extend the sanctions against Russia
again - although we would have wished for better progress in the
implementation of this process," Merkel told reporters before
talks with French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.
