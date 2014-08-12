BERLIN Aug 12 The city of Frankfurt has
approved airport operator Fraport's building
application for a much-debated new Terminal 3 at Europe's
third-largest airport, the company said on Tuesday.
Airport expansion is a hot topic in Europe at present. A
long-planned new airport in Berlin has been beset with delays
and accusations of fraud, while in Britain, Heathrow and Gatwick
are competing for the right to expand.
Fraport estimates the investment cost will be more than 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) for the first phase of
construction, which is due to start next year.
The company expects the airport in its current form to reach
maximum capacity - of about 64-68 million passengers a year - in
by 2021 and that the new terminal when finished will allow it to
serve up to 25 million extra passengers a year.
Anti-airport campaigners, meanwhile, maintain that the
airport just outside Frankfurt already creates too much noise
and does not need to be expanded.
Campaigners in Frankfurt, who also want to see a night
flight ban extended by two hours, had hoped that the new ruling
coalition of conservatives and greens in the state of Hesse,
where Frankfurt is situated, would do more to prevent expansion
of the airport.
The CDU and Green parties said in their coalition agreement
at the end of last year that they were in favour of looking at
alternatives to building a new terminal.
But while the building application has been approved, the
project still has to undergo a demand assessment, the Hesse
conservatives said.
"The state government is holding continuous talks with
Fraport on this matter," a spokesman said in a statement on
Tuesday.
It is not yet clear when this assessment will be finished, a
Fraport spokesman said.
Frankfurt airport served just over 58 million passengers
last year, up 0.9 percent on 2012, but Fraport predicts growth
of between 2 percent and 3 percent this year.
The new terminal would be built in stages, with the first
phase aimed at providing capacity to serve an aditional 14
million passengers a year.
Fraport's shares were up 0.8 percent by 1214 GMT,
outperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the MDax index for
medium-sized companies.
The state of Hesse owns about 30 percent of Fraport and the
city of Frankfurt holds 20 percent.
($1 = 0.7494 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
David Goodman)