FRANKFURT, July 9 German authorities on Tuesday
arrested three people, including a former senior manager of
Frankfurt airport operator Fraport, on suspicion of
having accepted bribes for building permits at the airport.
The Frankfurt prosecutor's office said more than 200 police
raided addresses across Germany and the Alpine principality of
Liechtenstein, where they suspect the funds were hidden, as part
of a probe into 10 people suspected of bribery, embezzlement,
fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.
As is customary in Germany, none were named.
Prosecutors said they suspected the 50-year-old former
senior manager of taking payments from companies wanting to
build at the Cargo City South freight hub at Frankfurt airport.
The site, opened in 1996, is home to the operations of at
least two dozen freight companies, including Lufthansa Cargo
, DHL and UPS.
The former Fraport manager funnelled about 630,000 euros
($810,500) worth of bribes to a Liechtenstein bank account via
fake invoices sent to a real estate agent in Frankfurt by a
Liechtenstein-based suspect.
Both the real estate agent and the Liechenstein-based agent
were also arrested on Tuesday, the prosecutor's office said.
A spokesman for Fraport said the former manager had damaged
the company. He said Fraport was working closely with
investigators to clear up the case.
Germany has long been trying to crack down on tax evasion
via secret bank accounts in countries such as Liechtenstein and
Switzerland.
EU finance ministers gave the European Commission the
go-ahead in May to negotiate with Switzerland, Liechtenstein,
San Marino, Andorra and Monaco to expand the kind of client
information banks must provide to tax authorities.