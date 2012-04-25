(Corrects Carney's first name to Mark from Paul)
BERLIN, April 25 The Financial Stability Board
(FSB) will issue recommendations on regulating the shadow
banking sector by November, and on how to curtail the influence
of credit rating agencies by the end of the year, FSB Chairman
Mark Carney told a German newspaper.
In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
published on Wednesday, Carney said the public sector, including
central banks, had to play a leading role in analysing credit.
"Credit analysis capacity in the private sector is not as
deep or as broadly spread as it should be, and it will take time
to build that up. And we've got to provide the incentives for
that to happen," said Carney, who is also governor of the Bank
of Canada.
The FSB is the regulatory arm of the world's top economies
represented at the G20.
Asked about new funding pledges by some of the world's major
economies to the International Monetary Fund -- a step the U.S.
and Canada did not participate in -- Carney said the government
believed the IMF had sufficient resources given current risks.
"The Canadian government signalled that if that changed, if
they felt the resources weren't adequate, then we'd be fully
prepared to help address it."
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by David Hulmes)