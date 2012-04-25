(Corrects Carney's first name to Mark from Paul)

BERLIN, April 25 The Financial Stability Board (FSB) will issue recommendations on regulating the shadow banking sector by November, and on how to curtail the influence of credit rating agencies by the end of the year, FSB Chairman Mark Carney told a German newspaper.

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published on Wednesday, Carney said the public sector, including central banks, had to play a leading role in analysing credit.

"Credit analysis capacity in the private sector is not as deep or as broadly spread as it should be, and it will take time to build that up. And we've got to provide the incentives for that to happen," said Carney, who is also governor of the Bank of Canada.

The FSB is the regulatory arm of the world's top economies represented at the G20.

Asked about new funding pledges by some of the world's major economies to the International Monetary Fund -- a step the U.S. and Canada did not participate in -- Carney said the government believed the IMF had sufficient resources given current risks.

"The Canadian government signalled that if that changed, if they felt the resources weren't adequate, then we'd be fully prepared to help address it."

