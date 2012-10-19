BERLIN Oct 19 A senior MP from Merkel's Free
Democrat (FDP) allies told Reuters on Friday a plan to ban new
open-ended real estate funds went too far and he saw no reason
to outlaw them, adding his party did not want to see extra
legislation in excess of the AIFM rules.
"It is not the task of politicians to protect private
investors from transparent and controllable risks on the
market," he said in a telephone interview.
The German Finance Ministry plans to outlaw open-ended real
estate funds as it implements the AIFM EU guidelines. The German
government cannot push the draft law through Germany's Bundestag
lower house of parliament without the FDP's support.
(Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)