FRANKFURT Feb 21 Troubles in emerging markets will be the main topic discussed by finance ministers and central bank chiefs at the G20 summit in Sydney this weekend, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

Stock, bond and currency markets in developing countries have convulsed in recent months, hit by concerns over weaker economic growth and the winding down of stimulus in the United States.

"We are seeing some problems in some emerging countries and that will be the most important topic at this meeting," Schaeuble told CNBC in an interview broadcast on Friday.

"In my opinion we must always strive towards an approach of solidarity. Everyone must first of all do their own homework and then countries can demand solidarity from others," he added. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Victoria Bryan)