BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 17 Finance leaders of the world's top economies are not concerned that hard-fought financial market regulation would be rolled back, Germany finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, responding to growing concerns about U.S. deregulation talk.

The new U.S. administration has argued that excessive bank regulation is saddling lending and holding back growth, raising the prospect that bank regulation would be rolled back and effort to finalise a new global accord, called Basel III, would run aground.

European leaders have argued that new regulation is the pillar of stability and removing them would sow the seeds of a fresh crisis. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Writing by Balazs Koranyi)