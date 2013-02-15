BRIEF-EUROXX SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text : http://bit.ly/2qNuGWz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN Feb 15 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday exchange rates should reflect market conditions and he believed the Group of 20 would take the same position on currency exchange rates as that already expressed by the Group of Seven.
He said he was not concerned about competitive devaluation because the G7, which includes Japan, had agreed ahead of the Moscow meeting that they opposed state intervention.
"We don't want government intervention in exchange rates. We want market-orientated exchange rates, which of course develop constantly and thereby avoid too much volatility and at the moment we can say that is working," Schaeuble told Germany's Inforadio.
FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank has rejected a staff appeal against the handpicking of President Mario Draghi's policy adviser, batting back the most high-profile challenge to date to hiring practices at the top of the euro zone's mightiest institution.