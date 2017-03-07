(Removes extraneous word from second par)
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday he would meet his U.S. counterpart
Steven Mnuchin on Thursday next week to prepare for a broader
G20 meeting in Baden-Baden.
Speaking to foreign press correspondents in Berlin,
Schaeuble rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record-high
current account surplus and criticism that the German government
was exploiting a weaker euro to boost its exports.
"Nobody can claim that we are achieving these surpluses
through manipulation," Schaeuble said, adding that the European
Central Bank was in charge of the euro and that the central bank
is independent.
He added Germany's current account surplus was a result of
the high competitiveness of its companies.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Joseph Nasr; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)