FRANKFURT, April 20 Germany imported 12.3 percent more natural gas in January and February versus a year earlier, while higher crude oil prices - to which the contracts are linked - meant costs rose 29 percent, official data showed. The January-February gas import bill was 4 billion euros ($4.30 billion), with the volume at 794,103 terajoules (TJ)*, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed. Germany mainly imports gas from Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, Britain and Denmark. BAFA no longer provides a breakdown of supply from each country, but Russia is the top supplier by far. Many continental European gas prices under long-term supply contracts still track crude oil prices, with a time lag, though the importance of virtual gas trading points for spot supplies is increasing. BAFA gave the following details: Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Pct change alone alone Gas border price **5,040.98 4,356.82 + 15.7 (in euros/TJ)* Gas imports (TJ) 383,298 340,088 + 12.7 Jan-Feb 2017 Jan-Feb 2016 Pct change Gas imports 794,103 707,336 + 12.3 volume (TJ) Avg gas border 4,979.73 4,415.89 + 12.8 price (in euros/TJ) Total value of 4.0 3.1 + 29.0 imports (bln euros) * 1 terajoule = 278,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 1 bcm = 35,170 TJ ** equivalent to 1.81 cents/kWh ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)