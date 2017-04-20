FRANKFURT, April 20 Germany imported 12.3
percent more natural gas in January and February versus a year
earlier, while higher crude oil prices - to which the contracts
are linked - meant costs rose 29 percent, official data showed.
The January-February gas import bill was 4 billion euros
($4.30 billion), with the volume at 794,103 terajoules (TJ)*,
data from trade statistics office BAFA showed.
Germany mainly imports gas from Russia, Norway, the
Netherlands, Britain and Denmark.
BAFA no longer provides a breakdown of supply from each
country, but Russia is the top supplier by far.
Many continental European gas prices under long-term supply
contracts still track crude oil prices, with a time lag, though
the importance of virtual gas trading points for spot supplies
is increasing.
BAFA gave the following details:
Feb 2017 Feb 2016 Pct change
alone alone
Gas border price **5,040.98 4,356.82 + 15.7
(in euros/TJ)*
Gas imports (TJ) 383,298 340,088 + 12.7
Jan-Feb 2017 Jan-Feb 2016 Pct change
Gas imports 794,103 707,336 + 12.3
volume (TJ)
Avg gas border 4,979.73 4,415.89 + 12.8
price (in
euros/TJ)
Total value of 4.0 3.1 + 29.0
imports (bln
euros)
* 1 terajoule = 278,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), 1 bcm = 35,170 TJ
** equivalent to 1.81 cents/kWh
($1 = 0.9296 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter)