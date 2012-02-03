* First time E.ON says it is receiving less

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 German utilities reported receiving reduced gas deliveries from Russia's Gazprom on Friday but stressed that underground storage facilities would make up for shortfalls.

Squeezed supply of Russian gas to the EU have caused concerns in recent days, as bitter cold causes soaring demand, but the EU Commission said the situation had not reached emergency levels.

"Gazprom is sending around a third less today, with the bulk of volumes for E.ON Ruhrgas shipped via the Czech-German border point Waidhaus," E.ON's Essen-based subsidiary said in a statement.

On Thursday, E.ON had said supplies were still running at normal levels. It reiterated in the statement that storage levels at its subsidiary EGS were at 74 percent, which is high for the time of year.

"Our customers in Germany are being served without any limitations," E.ON said.

A spokeswoman for RWE said: "We are receiving around 30 percent less gas from Russia than normal, due to the big freeze in Eastern Europe."

She added that supplies to customers were safe, not least because of high storage levels.

Before the cold snap this week, January averaged 1.9 degrees Celsius, which, compared with the 1961-1990 period was 2.4 degrees "too warm," met office DWD said in a recent note.

That helps keep energy use including gas for heating well below average levels.

Wingas, a 50/50 joint venture between the Russian firm and German chemicals group BASF also spoke of "cuts" from Russia to Europe, It did not propvide details and noted it had a diversified procurement portfolio.

"We have a high standard of supply security via import volumes from different countries and efficient gas storage units in Europe," Wingas said.

Just under 50 percent of its gas is derived from Russia, the Kassel-based company said, and the rest mainly from the North Sea and spot gas hubs.

Germany can hold 20 percent of its annual demand in underground storage facilities and recently saw additions.

Germany's storage grew by 9.8 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2011, industry group BDEW statistics show. There were deductions of 46.5 TWh in 2010.

German gas consumption in 2011 was 850 TWh, down 10.2 percent. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by Jason Neely)