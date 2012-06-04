* E.ON started injecting gas on June 3

* Site to rank among biggest in Europe at 2 bcm capacity

FRANKFURT, June 4 German utility E.ON on Monday announced it has started first gas injections at its new underground gas storage site at Etzel, gradually filling five caverns out of 19.

The northern German storage facility, which E.ON operates jointly with units of energy sector peers Austria's OMV and VNG as well as Frankfurt trader Gas-Union, will be fully operational by 2014, it said in a press release.

Injections began on June 3, it said.

The storage unit is designed for a working gas volume of about 2 billion cubic metres.

This makes it one of Europe's biggest, in a league with the largest of 4.2 bcm at Rehden, operated by Wintershall's unit Wingas, and the 2.4 bcm one at Haidach in Austria, which is shared between Wingas, Gazprom and Austrian oil and gas producer RAG.

"This gas storage facility is state of the art. Given its size, it will be of key importance to the German and European gas markets," said Peter Klingenberger, chief executive of E.ON unit E.ON gas Storage GmbH.

Gas storage helps reconcile the steady arrivals of imported gas via pipelines and seasonal demand peaks and troughs. It also plays an increasing role in gas trading.

Germany can store a fifth of its annual gas requirements, which makes it fairly resilient to pricing or transit rows with producers, or to technical and seasonal problems on the pipeline grids.

Etzel is in the northern Lower Saxony state which houses many of Germany's remaining oil and gas reserves.

It is in the vicinity of North Sea gas and a new pipeline to bring Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea, Nord Stream. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)