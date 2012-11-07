* Stresses gas' climate merits as opposed to coal, oil
* Shows possible carbon avoidance in heating, power
* Backed by gas industry interests
FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Germany must focus on more gas
use in heating and power production to meet its climate
protection goals, a study supported by a local utility and a gas
trading firm said on Wednesday.
Germany, the EU's number one carbon emitter, favours deeper
emission goals for 2020 and 2030 and in its national policy
seeks a rapid expansion of renewable energy.
Its gas industry has suffered declining demand due to this
preference for green energy, which added to a contraction of
industrial gas demand because of the EU economic crisis, but gas
importers and traders are at pains to stress the merits of gas
as a low carbon-emitting fuel.
"If Germany wants to cut carbon dioxide emissions at low
cost, it cannot ignore gas in the coming years," said the study,
drawn up by the University of Cologne's energy institute (EWI).
It was commissioned by gas trader Wingas
and the utility of German-Dutch border town Aachen,
called Stawag.
Gas deliveries were down two percent year-on-year in the
nine months to September 2012 after falling 13
percent throughout 2011 to 841 billion kilowatt hours.
The study said that modernising home heating with condensing
gas boilers could save 28 million of carbon equivalent tonnes
annually by 2015.
The heat market currently accounts for 30 percent of gas use
while industry and commerce use 55 percent.
In the power sector, which absorbs 15 percent of gas,
replacing retiring coal-to-power plants with those run on gas
could cut emissions up to 2015 by nearly 40 percent, compared
with levels in 1990, the study said.
Burning gas to produce electricity roughly emits half the
CO2 released by coal-fired generation.
Carbon capture plans to enable the long-term operation of
heavily polluting coal-to-power plants have struggled to gain
political backing in Germany and lack public acceptance.
Relevant technology, called CCS, which entails trapping and
burying greenhouse gas emissions, may therefore only become
available at reasonable cost after 2030.
The study said if this was the case, then gas-based power
generation needed to rise to 106 terawatt hours (TWh) a year in
the medium term, representing a rise by 40 percent over 2008.
The requirement would arise from the need to back up
volatile renewable power generation with stable thermal output.
