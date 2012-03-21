* Recent cold snaps revealed network bottlenecks
* Would-be investors need higher returns
* Similar problems seen with new gas-to-power plants
BERLIN, March 21 Germany's gas transport grids
need to expand and offer more fee incentives for shippers to
keep gas flowing, the chairman of Wingas, the marketing arm of
oil and gas producer Wintershall, said on Wednesday.
"There is not enough investment in capacity," Koenig told
reporters at a gas industry meeting in Berlin. "There was not
enough transport capacity to deliver gas to southern Germany in
the recent cold spell."
Wingas which apart from trading has separate company units
for transport and storage of natural gas was unable to deliver
gas from its new storage facility Haidach in Austria
, Europe's second biggest, he said.
This was despite it being close to industrial regions in
southern Germany, where gas was missing in February after
Russia's Gazprom cut exports to Europe.
As a result, German gas-fired power stations in the south
produced too little electricity to meet their obligations and
emergency power reserves from Austria had to be called
on.
This was in sharp contrast to the theoretical high
availability of gas. Germany can hold more than 20 percent of
its annual gas demand in over 70 underground storage units.
"We need incentives...at the moment it obviously it is not
attractive to invest in new lines for storage and gas-to-power
plants," Koenig said.
Low anticipated returns on capital were a barrier, but these
could be fixed via regulatory moves to incentivise spending on
gas pipes by higher grid fees, which are set by the energy
regulator, he said.
There was also much uncertainty concerning future gas demand
to complement renewable energies, which Germany is focusing on
since it switched off a large slice of its nuclear capacity last
year, he said.
Koenig said that gas powered electricity plants were
required to offer a much needed back-up for volatile wind and
solar power. But they needed guarantees to be able to operate
for long periods per year and for decades to come, rather than
being asked to merely complement green power until it gained
dominance.
Norway's Statkraft last month said it will not
replace an old gas-fired plant at the North Sea port of Emden
due to poor gas-to-power profitability and the preference for
renewable power on the transmission networks.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)