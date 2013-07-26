LONDON, July 26 Germany's largest gas grid
company, Open Grid Europe, warned customers on Friday that
Europe could face a gas supply crunch this winter if storage
sites are not filled more quickly.
The German grid operator, which makes money from traders
transporting storage gas through its pipelines, echoed a warning
made by its French counterpart last week.
"If an extremely cold snap then occurs again (...) one
cannot rule out the possibility of supply restrictions
occurring," Open Grid Europe said in a letter to customers.
Gas storage levels across Europe are currently around 20
percent below the same time last year, according to Gas
Infrastructure Europe data, following a drawn-out cold winter
which depleted Europe's storage tanks.
Open Grid Europe was last year sold by Germany's largest
utility E.ON to a consortium led by Australian bank
Macquarie.
Its French counterpart, GRTgaz gave a similar warning last
week, saying a winter gas supply problem would affect consumers
across Europe.
The French grid operator is majority owned by utility GDF
Suez.
However, gas traders dismissed the warnings, saying that
even though levels were low, they are likely to fill more
quickly later this summer.
At the same time they said alternative supplies, such as
liquefied natural gas, were available and a drop in demand
levels had reduced the need to buy gas ahead of delivery.
The grid operators' warnings come at a time when gas storage
sites are struggling to attract business.
Gas traders typically buy gas for storage in the summer when
prices are low and sell it again at a profit in winter when
prices rise in line with demand.
However the spread between summer and winter gas prices has
shrunk significantly over the past years, making it less
profitable for traders to use storage facilities.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)