LONDON, July 26 Germany's largest gas grid company, Open Grid Europe, warned customers on Friday that Europe could face a gas supply crunch this winter if storage sites are not filled more quickly.

The German grid operator, which makes money from traders transporting storage gas through its pipelines, echoed a warning made by its French counterpart last week.

"If an extremely cold snap then occurs again (...) one cannot rule out the possibility of supply restrictions occurring," Open Grid Europe said in a letter to customers.

Gas storage levels across Europe are currently around 20 percent below the same time last year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data, following a drawn-out cold winter which depleted Europe's storage tanks.

Open Grid Europe was last year sold by Germany's largest utility E.ON to a consortium led by Australian bank Macquarie.

Its French counterpart, GRTgaz gave a similar warning last week, saying a winter gas supply problem would affect consumers across Europe.

The French grid operator is majority owned by utility GDF Suez.

However, gas traders dismissed the warnings, saying that even though levels were low, they are likely to fill more quickly later this summer.

At the same time they said alternative supplies, such as liquefied natural gas, were available and a drop in demand levels had reduced the need to buy gas ahead of delivery.

The grid operators' warnings come at a time when gas storage sites are struggling to attract business.

Gas traders typically buy gas for storage in the summer when prices are low and sell it again at a profit in winter when prices rise in line with demand.

However the spread between summer and winter gas prices has shrunk significantly over the past years, making it less profitable for traders to use storage facilities.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)