(Repeats to fix formatting) Feb 15 Germany's Federal Statistics Office published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP) data. All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported figures are in brackets. REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y Q4 2011 -0.2 +1.5 Q3 2011 +0.6 (+0.5) +2.6 (+2.5) Q2 2011 +0.3 +3.0 Q1 2011 +1.3 +5.0 Q4 2010 +0.5 +3.8 Q3 2010 +0.8 +4.0 Q2 2010 +1.9 +4.4 Q1 2010 +0.5 +2.6 Q4 2009 +0.7 -1.6 Q3 2009 +0.8 -5.0 NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast of 46 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to contract 0.3 percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period . (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)