(Repeats to fix formatting)
Feb 15 Germany's Federal Statistics Office
published the following provisional gross domestic product (GDP)
data.
All figures show percentage changes. Previously reported
figures are in brackets.
REAL GERMAN GDP Q/Q Y/Y
Q4 2011 -0.2 +1.5
Q3 2011 +0.6 (+0.5) +2.6 (+2.5)
Q2 2011 +0.3 +3.0
Q1 2011 +1.3 +5.0
Q4 2010 +0.5 +3.8
Q3 2010 +0.8 +4.0
Q2 2010 +1.9 +4.4
Q1 2010 +0.5 +2.6
Q4 2009 +0.7 -1.6
Q3 2009 +0.8 -5.0
NOTES: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal
effects and the number of working days. The mid-range forecast
of 46 economists polled by Reuters was for GDP to contract 0.3
percent on a quarterly basis in the October-December period
.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Madeline Chambers)