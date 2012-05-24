BERLIN May 24 German gross domestic product grew 0.5 in the first quarter on a bounceback in exports, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed on Thursday, underscoring the strength of Europe's largest economy and its potential vulnerability to euro zone turmoil.

The seasonally adjusted data, which confirmed an earlier flash estimate, showed exports gaining 1.7 percent in the first three months of 2012 after falling 1.5 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

Private consumption meanwhile rose 0.4 percent.