BERLIN, Aug 23 Germany posted a surplus worth
0.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first half of
the year on a 2.9 percent year-on-year increase in state income,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
The Office confirmed a preliminary estimate showing German
GDP slowing to growth of 0.3 percent in the second quarter after
expansion of 0.5 percent in the first, as the euro crisis starts
to hit home, prompting companies to hold back on investments.
The seasonally-adjusted data showed gross capital investment
however was down 0.9 percent in the second quarter.
Exports however bolstered economic growth in the second
quarter, rising 2.5 percent, while government spending gained
0.2 percent and private consumption was 0.4 percent up.