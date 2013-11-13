BERLIN Nov 13 The German economy likely
expanded by a quarter of a percent in the third quarter and
growth will pick up to nearly 0.5 percent in the last three
months of the year, German Deputy Economy Minister Bernhard
Heitzer told Reuters on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected third-quarter
growth of 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, down from 0.7 percent
between April and June.
"Growth is supported by the domestic economy," Heitzer told
Reuters, adding that both private consumption and investments
were picking up.
Germany's statistics office publishes preliminary
third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Thursday.