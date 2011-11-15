* Q3 growth matches forecasts, Q2 growth revised upwards
* Stats office cites domestic demand as main driver
* ZEW investor confidence measure slumps in November
* Euro crisis to weigh heavily in coming months
* Germany will struggle to avoid recession- analysts
(Adds ZEW figures, quote)
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Nov 15 Domestic demand helped
Germany's economy grow robustly in the third quarter but
investor morale has since soured, fuelling expectations of a
sharp slowdown in coming months as the euro zone debt crisis
weighs more heavily.
Tuesday's data showed growth accelerated to 0.5 percent from
an upwardly revised 0.3 percent in April-June. The statistics
office said private consumption drove the rise, along with
investment in plant equipment.
But with dark clouds gathered on the horizon, economists
said Europe's key engine of economic growth would struggle to
fend off the recession that threatens the euro zone as a whole.
"The German economy has lost its immunity," said Carsten
Brzeski from ING. "With the latest stage of the sovereign debt
crisis, today's numbers are as good as it gets."
Separate figures released by the ZEW economic think tank
showed German analyst and investor sentiment slumped in November
in its ninth monthly decline in a row.
"The risks of a technical recession have increased and we
expect the economy in Germany to shrink at least in one quarter,
most likely in the first quarter of next year," ZEW economist
Michael Schroeder said.
TROUBLE AHEAD
Germany recovered swiftly from the 2008/09 financial crisis,
with its growth outstripping all others in the single currency
zone, but there are clear signs the economy is now down-shifting
as the debt crisis in Europe and beyond weighs on business and
consumer morale.
German industrial orders saw their steepest decline in
September since early 2009, weighed down by sharply weaker
demand from the euro zone.
Industrial production has already begun to feel the pinch --
with output falling 2.7 percent in September -- while business
sentiment as measured by the Ifo institute dipped for the fourth
straight month in October.
"That is a precursor," said Christian Schulz from Berenberg
bank. "The loss of confidence among companies and private
households will have an effect on the fourth quarter data.
"We're expecting a mild recession in the winter. How long it
will last will depend on how quickly the euro zone crisis can be
brought under control."
Several economists have cut their German growth forecasts in
recent days.
Last week, the country's panel of "wise men" economic
advisers said they expect growth to reach 3 percent this year
but only 0.9 percent in 2012, slightly below the 1.0 percent
forecast by the government -- itself almost halved last month
from a previous 1.8 percent.
Still, Tuesday's GDP figures, matching consensus forecasts
from a Reuters poll of economists, brought some
comfort.
"Despite all the headwinds in recent months -- slowing of
global growth, sovereign debt crisis in Europe and the
turbulence on the financial markets -- there are still signs of
life in the German economy," said Andreas Rees from Unicredit.
On an annual basis however, the figures marked another
easing of growth, to 2.5 percent from 3.0 percent in the
previous quarter.
"Although German domestic demand should be more resilient
and buffer part of the decline in industrial output and exports,
total GDP will probably contract noticeably in the fourth
quarter," said Aline Schuiling from ABN AMRO.
Details on third quarter GDP components will be released on
Nov. 24.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Veronica Ek,
Madeline Chambers; Editing by John Stonestreet)