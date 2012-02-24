* GDP confirmed -0.2 pct in Q4, +0.6 pct Q3
* Private consumption, trade weigh on GDP
* Economists say consumption to boost 2012 growth
BERLIN, Feb 24 Germany's economy
contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter on sagging
exports and private consumption, data showed on Friday, but
analysts said they expected Europe's growth engine to pick up
steam again this year.
Investments, particularly in construction, were a bright
spot.
The seasonally adjusted data from the Statistics Office
confirmed an earlier flash estimate and showed trade and private
consumption, respectively, subtracting 0.3 and 0.1 percentage
points from Gross Domestic Product.
Exports in particular dropped 0.8 percent in the fourth
quarter after growing 2.6 percent in the previous three months.
Economists put this down to weaker demand from the euro zone,
which is mired in a sovereign debt crisis.
"The economy was driven into the red by the decline in
exports, but this was weaker than expected," said Berenberg
Bank's Christian Schulz. "Fewer exports to the euro zone were
largely offset by stronger demand from non-EU countries."
"The fact imports declined only slightly, despite lesser
fuel imports due to a milder winter, would suggest that domestic
demand is still robust," he added.
Germany's traditionally export-led economy had grown 0.6
percent in the third quarter, contributing to 3 percent full
year growth.
Economists now expect the economy to stagnate in the first
quarter of 2012, dodging the two quarters of negative growth
which define a recession, before recovering from the second
quarter on the back of private consumption.
Forward-looking indicators are upbeat. Business sentiment
rose to its strongest in seven months in February, a key survey
showed on Thursday.
Arnd Schaefer, an economist at WestLB noted that while
private consumption shrank 0.2 percent in the last three months
of 2011, the underlying trend was positive.
Third quarter data was revised upwards to show consumption
growing 1.2 percent versus an originally reported 0.8 percent.
"Private consumption has emerged to be stronger than
expected; the third quarter was revised upwards, while the fall
at the end of 2011 was relatively small," he said. "Private
consumption should support the economy this year."
"We expect gross domestic product growth of 0.8 percent in
2012," Schaefer added.
The data on Friday showed investments supported the economy
in the fourth quarter, particularly investments in construction
which rose 1.9 percent, adding 0.2 percentage points to GDP.