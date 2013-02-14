By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN Feb 14 Germany's economy shrank in the
fourth quarter more than at any time since the height of the
2009 financial crisis and may have underperformed the wider euro
zone for the first time since then, preliminary data showed on
Thursday.
Economists, however, said Europe's largest economy, which
usually serves as a growth engine for the currency bloc, had
turned a corner at the start of 2013 and would not fall into
recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
"That was a bad fourth quarter. It was down to companies
investing less due to uncertainty linked to the debt crisis. It
was also, however, due to a weak global economy which put the
brakes on German exports," said Joerg Kraemer at Commerzbank.
"But both these negative factors have fallen into the
background... All the important early indicators for Germany are
pointing upwards. I expect noticeable economic growth again in
the first quarter."
Germany's economy shrank by 0.6 percent in the final quarter
of 2012 on a seasonally-adjusted basis, a tick worse than a
Reuters forecast for a 0.5 percent contraction and the lowest
since shrinking by 4.1 percent at the start of 2009.
The Statistics Office said weaker foreign trade - exports
fell more than imports of goods - was to blame for the decline
in the final quarter.
Private and public consumption both rose slightly but
investment in building and equipment fell significantly compared
to the third quarter. Final GDP data are due on Feb 22.
Gross domestic product in the 17-member euro zone as a whole
is forecast to shrink by 0.4 percent, according to a Reuters
poll of 61 economists. It is due to be published at 1000 GMT.
The French economy, the euro zone's second largest, shrank
by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
"When it goes well in the euro zone, Germany usually does
better than France. When it goes somewhat worse in the euro
zone, the French economy does better than the German. Germany is
more cyclical in that sense," said Christian Schulz of Berenberg
Bank.
Germany's economy held up strongly during the first years of
the euro zone debt crisis and economists say its robust
performance has helped struggling periphery states. But it, too,
slowed through last year.
Germany's ability to recover strongly is seen as of crucial
importance to Europe's hopes of emerging from four years of debt
crisis and recession. Most economists expect Germany's economy
to grow, albeit weakly, in the first quarter of the year.