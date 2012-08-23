BERLIN, Aug 23 - German gross domestic product (GDP) grew by
0.3 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous
three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed in a
release of revised data on Thursday.
Compared with the previous year, GDP grew by 0.5 percent,
the Office said. A breakdown of the data follows (percentage
changes). Revised data in brackets:
GERMAN GDP CHANGE Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs
Q1 2012 Q4 2011
GDP change +0.3 +0.5
Private consumption +0.4 +0.1 (+0.4)
Public consumption +0.2 +0.2
Capital equipment spending -2.3 -0.9 (-1.1)
Construction investment -0.3 -0.8 (-1.3)
Exports +2.5 +1.2 (+1.7)
Imports +2.1 -0.2 (unch)
CONTRIBUTION TO REAL Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs
GDP IN PCT POINTS Q1 2012 Q4 2011
Domestic demand -0.1 -0.2 (-0.3)
Private consumption +0.2 +0.1 (+0.2)
Public consumption unch unch
Gross capital investment -0.2 -0.2
equipment spending -0.2 -0.1
construction spending unch -0.1
Inventories -0.1 -0.1 (-0.4)
Foreign trade +0.3 +0.7 (+0.9)
Q2 2012 vs Q1 2012 vs
Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP change (unadjusted) +0.5 +1.7 pct
GDP change (adjusted) +1.0 +1.2 pct
NOTE: Quarter-on-quarter data are adjusted for seasonal effects
and the number of working days.
Originally reported data that have been revised are given in
brackets.