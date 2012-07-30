By Gernot Heller
MUNKMARSCH, Germany, July 30 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and U.S. counterpart Timothy
Geithner said on Monday they were confident the countries of the
euro zone would implement reforms needed to overcome their
sovereign debt crisis.
In a statement issued after talks on a blustery German
island in the North Sea where Schaeuble is holidaying, the two
men said their countries would cooperate closely to stabilise
the global and European economies.
Geithner's trip to the remote island, against a backdrop of
stormy weather and heavy seas, underlined U.S. concerns about a
euro zone crisis that now threatens the wider global economy and
U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election hopes in November.
"(The two men) emphasised the need for ongoing international
cooperation and coordination to achieve sustainable public
finances, reduce global macroeconomic imbalances, and restore
growth," they said in their statement.
"Both expressed confidence in euro area member states'
efforts to reform and move towards greater integration," said
the statement, issued shortly after their talks in an elegant
hotel on the island. The two men gave no news conference.
They cited Ireland's success in placing longer term bonds
and fiscal and structural reforms in Italy and Spain as examples
of such efforts.
Their statement also referred to comments by several
European leaders in recent days - including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and European Central Bank president Mario Draghi -
to do whatever is necessary to save the euro.
Financial markets have rallied in recent days on
expectations that the ECB will back up Draghi's rhetoric with
bold action, possibly the resumption of its controversial
bond-buying programme.
Washington has long urged bolder steps to tackle the euro
crisis, but Germany, Europe's largest economy, remains deeply
uneasy about the ECB buying up debt on the secondary market or
adopting other unconventional measures that could undermine its
core role of pursuing price stability.
HOLIDAY ISLAND
Earlier, a German finance ministry spokeswoman played down
suggestions that the meeting on the sparsely populated island
about six hours' drive from Berlin amounted to crisis talks.
"It's not an unusual thing for the minister to meet a
visitor on his holiday. It's a normal procedure. Because the
minister is on holiday, the meeting is happening there."
Schaeuble had been hoping to forget the euro zone crisis for
a few weeks on Sylt and said in one newspaper interview that he
planned to "read a few books" and "clear my head".
He said another aim for his holiday was "not to be put on
the spot too much by journalists" for a few weeks.
But the spokeswoman played down suggestions that the meeting
amounted to crisis talks.
Schaeuble spends the better part of a month each summer on
Sylt, a narrow island 40 km long that is Germany's largest North
Sea island. Long a summertime playground for the country's rich
and famous, the resort is known for its sandy beaches, fine fish
restaurants and relaxing atmosphere.
It is similar to Martha's Vineyard in the United States and
was used by director Roman Polanski as a setting for his 2010
film "The Ghost Writer".
The ministry spokeswoman said Schaeuble continues to conduct
business on the telephone during his Sylt holidays, though she
said it was rare for him to hold a face-to-face meeting on the
island with another finance minister.
Merkel has interrupted her own holiday in recent days to
speak by telephone about the euro crisis, first with French
President Francois Hollande last Friday and then with Italian
Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday.
After each call, the leaders issued joint statements
pledging they would do everything to protect the euro zone and
to implement swiftly measures agreed by EU leaders at their last
summit in June.