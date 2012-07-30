MUNKMARSCH, Germany, July 30 U.S. Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble expressed confidence on Monday in the ability of euro
zone member states to implement reforms and achieve greater
integration to overcome their debt crisis.
In a statement issued after talks on the German North Sea
island of Sylt, where Schaeuble is holidaying, the two men
commended the efforts of Ireland and Portugal to put their
public finances on a more stable basis and also cited recent
structural reforms by Spain and Italy.
"(The two men) emphasised the need for ongoing international
cooperation and coordination to achieve sustainable public
finances, reduce global macroeconomic imbalances, and restore
growth," the statement also said.