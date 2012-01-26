BERLIN Jan 26 German consumer morale rose
unexpectedly to a 10-month high going into February, a survey
showed on Thursday, in the latest sign that consumption may
support Europe's biggest economy through uncertain times.
Confidence improved for the fifth month in a row, the report
by GfK market research institute showed, highlighting a
consistently upbeat mood among consumers despite the headwinds
of Europe's unresolved debt crisis.
The consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000
Germans, rose to 5.9 - the same point where it stood last April
- compared with economists' forecast for a reading of 5.6.
"Private consumption can do what it's supposed to -- provide
an important support for the economy this year," GfK said in a
statement accompanying survey data.
"It is above all important that trust lost during the crisis
is restored," it added. "Decisive and lasting action by
policymakers would be a key way to win back trust."
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis, but the outlook has darkened as euro
zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.
Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction
in Germany as global demand falls and the region's debt crisis
affects its key neighbouring export markets.
Negotiations over how to save stricken euro zone member
Greece from a messy default are still at an impasse, and worries
about the solvency of some weaker periphery states remain a
concern for investors.
But German consumers remain upbeat regardless, and surveys
consistently point to private consumption as a bright spot that
could weather any bad news, thanks to the solid job market.
With work the main concern for consumers, there is little to
overshadow the mood; unemployment fell more than expected in
December, putting the jobless rate at its lowest level since the
Germany re-unification two decades ago.
(Reporting by Brian Rohan)