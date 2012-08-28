* Survey shows consumer morale unchanged in Sept from Aug
* Private consumption vital prop as exports falter
* Low interest rates on savings keep Germans spending
* Sharp deterioration in Germans' view of economy
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Aug 28 The mood of German consumers held
steady heading into September as they spurned paltry savings
rates in favour of spending, even though their view of the
economy deteriorated sharply on euro zone fears, the GfK market
research group said on Tuesday.
The survey provided some reassurance that consumer spending
could help prop up Germany's traditionally export-driven economy
as shipments of goods to its struggling euro zone peers falter
and firms' gloom about their export outlook deepens.
The GfK consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of
around 2,000 Germans, stood at 5.9, unchanged from 5.9 in August
and matching the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 28
economists.
"Despite increasing international turbulence, German
consumers maintained their strong willingness to buy. A stable
labour market and high wage deals compared to previous years
provide a good basis for making larger purchases," GfK said.
"Furthermore, due to the financial crisis and euro zone
crisis, substantial reservations linger about putting money in
the bank... Interest rates on savings are so low that they don't
even cover inflation."
GfK reiterated its prediction that private consumption,
which makes up around 60 percent of German gross domestic
product (GDP), would grow 1 percent this year.
GROWTH PESSIMISM
Growth in Europe's largest economy slowed in the second
quarter of this year to 0.3 percent. A string of increasingly
gloomy data has raised the possibility of recession in the
second half of the year.
That spells particularly bad news for the euro zone economy,
which desperately needs Germany - until recently resilient to
the crisis - to help reverse its downturn.
Although the GfK's forward-looking consumer sentiment
indicator held steady, the index of Germans' economic
expectations plunged from -5.6 in July to -18.9 in August, its
lowest level since June 2009, pointing to increasing worries in
Germany about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone and of
contagion striking Spain and Italy.
That reading chimed with Monday's influential Ifo business
climate index, which showed German business sentiment dropped
for a fourth consecutive month to its lowest level in more than
two years.
Hard data from the Purchasing Managers' Indicator (PMI)
already showed last week that Germany's hitherto steady
resilience to the crisis is waning.
Orders from abroad for Germany's manufactured goods, a
mainstay for the economy, fell this month at the fastest rate
since April 2009.
A slowdown also carries risks for Chancellor Angela Merkel
as she seeks a third term in office next year and could tie her
hands when it comes to bailing out indebted euro zone peers.
(Editing by Gareth Jones and Hugh Lawson)