By Brian Rohan

BERLIN, Dec 20 German consumer morale held steady going into January, resisting an expected fall as income expectations and views of the economy improved despite a softening of households' willingness to make major purchases.

The rise in confidence in the economic outlook was the first such improvement in five months, the GfK market research institute said in its survey released on Tuesday.

Its consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000 Germans, held at 5.6 -- the same point where it stood in December and also a year ago -- despite economists' forecast for it to fall to 5.5.

"Consumers at the moment clearly find the continued strong economic conditions better than in the past months," GfK said in a statement accompanying survey data.

"The labour market appears robust overall and points to further falls in unemployment," it added. "Most German companies are busier than average."

Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the 2008/09 financial crisis but the outlook has darkened as euro zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.

Domestic demand helped it grow a healthy 0.5 percent in the third quarter, but investor morale has since soured, fuelling expectations of a sharp slowdown going into the new year.

Concerns were underlined last week, when a survey showed German manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in December, and the Ifo economic institute halved its growth forecasts for 2012 to a meagre 0.4 percent.

Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction in Germany as global demand falls and the region's debt crisis affects its key neighbouring export markets.

But consumers remain surprisingly upbeat, and the central bank pointed out private consumption as a particularly resilient sector of the economy, which it says should avoid falling into a severe contraction in the months ahead.

Whether the trend will hold remains to be seen, GfK said.

"The European debt crisis should become a growing problem for German exports if several states decrease imports because of pressure to consolidate public expenditure."

"The reason for this is the clearly weaker development of exports, as the global economy will cool and recession is a threat for some important European customer countries."