* Steady reading beats expectations for slight fall
* Business expectations improve for 1st time since June
By Brian Rohan
BERLIN, Dec 20 German consumer morale held
steady going into January, resisting an expected fall as income
expectations and views of the economy improved despite a
softening of households' willingness to make major purchases.
The rise in confidence in the economic outlook was the first
such improvement in five months, the GfK market research
institute said in its survey released on Tuesday.
Its consumer sentiment indicator, based on a survey of 2,000
Germans, held at 5.6 -- the same point where it stood in
December and also a year ago -- despite economists' forecast for
it to fall to 5.5.
"Consumers at the moment clearly find the continued strong
economic conditions better than in the past months," GfK said in
a statement accompanying survey data.
"The labour market appears robust overall and points to
further falls in unemployment," it added. "Most German companies
are busier than average."
Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the
2008/09 financial crisis but the outlook has darkened as euro
zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.
Domestic demand helped it grow a healthy 0.5 percent in the
third quarter, but investor morale has since soured, fuelling
expectations of a sharp slowdown going into the new year.
Concerns were underlined last week, when a survey showed
German manufacturing contracted for a third straight month in
December, and the Ifo economic institute halved its growth
forecasts for 2012 to a meagre 0.4 percent.
Many economists expect at least one quarter of contraction
in Germany as global demand falls and the region's debt crisis
affects its key neighbouring export markets.
But consumers remain surprisingly upbeat, and the central
bank pointed out private consumption as a particularly resilient
sector of the economy, which it says should avoid falling into a
severe contraction in the months ahead.
Whether the trend will hold remains to be seen, GfK said.
"The European debt crisis should become a growing problem
for German exports if several states decrease imports because of
pressure to consolidate public expenditure."
"The reason for this is the clearly weaker development of
exports, as the global economy will cool and recession is a
threat for some important European customer countries."